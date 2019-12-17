Rashied Staggie 'hit' linked to deadly turf war between 28s and Hard Livings gangs









A source close to the investigation into the killing of Rashied Staggie said the murder of the Hard Livings gang boss comes at the behest of the 28s gang. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - A source close to the investigation into the killing of Rashied Staggie said the murder of the Hard Livings gang boss comes at the behest of the 28s gang. “Presently the 28s and HLs are locked in a deadly war. Two weeks ago a family member of the alleged 28s gang leader was killed in Paarl. Pastors and councillors residing in the 28s territory are aware that the hit on Staggie was ordered by the 28s but are too afraid to speak on record,” the source said. The killing of Staggie, who died in a hail of bullets on Friday in front of his Salt River home, comes shortly after the death of HLs gang leader Balie Tips, who was gunned down in Westridge the previous day. “The hit on Staggie goes back two years when alleged leader of the Nice Time Kids in Lentegeur, Marwaan “Dinky” Desai, was shot and killed in his parked BMW X5 at a garage in Pinelands. “Once investigators put together the pieces of Dinky’s murder, the attack on Ralph Stanfield in Joburg, failed attempts on the life of alleged Sexy Boys leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, the fight in the underworld to control security at nightclubs, the murder of Elsies River police officer Andre Kay, the recent massacre in Portland during which four people were killed and the 28s fight to control the drug trade, they will discover that all these are intrinsically linked,” the source said.

Investigators should also zoom in on the assassination of lawyers Noorudien Hassan in November 2016, Pete Mihalik killed on October 30, 2018, in Green Point and Vernon Jantjies gunned down in Lentegeur last month, he said.

Forensic criminologist Dr Prixie du Toit said: “I cannot say much about the SANDF deployment to gang-infested areas.

“Gangsterism won’t be toppled overnight. Surely a different approach needs to be adopted. Gang violence is the secondary problem; the primary problem is why are gangsters fighting? It’s about gaining control over the drug trade. It’s no use arresting the foot soldiers while the big bosses of these syndicates flourish.”

A memorial service for Staggie will be held tonight and he will be buried at the weekend and laid to rest by long-time friend, pastor Ivan Waldeck. “I’ve met the family and can confirm he will be buried at the weekend. The family is in deep mourning and I would appreciate if their private space can be respected,” Waldeck said.

Abieda Roberts, spokesperson for People Against Gangsterism and Drugs, said they were not interested in Staggie, “It is not our concern what he’s done. It is a good thing for the people that Staggie has died. Life is sacred and this particular life destroyed a lot of other lives.”

Cape Argus