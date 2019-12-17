Cape Town - A source close to the investigation into the killing of Rashied Staggie said the murder of the Hard Livings gang boss comes at the behest of the 28s gang.
“Presently the 28s and HLs are locked in a deadly war. Two weeks ago a family member of the alleged 28s gang leader was killed in Paarl. Pastors and councillors residing in the 28s territory are aware that the hit on Staggie was ordered by the 28s but are too afraid to speak on record,” the source said.
The killing of Staggie, who died in a hail of bullets on Friday in front of his Salt River home, comes shortly after the death of HLs gang leader Balie Tips, who was gunned down in Westridge the previous day.
“The hit on Staggie goes back two years when alleged leader of the Nice Time Kids in Lentegeur, Marwaan “Dinky” Desai, was shot and killed in his parked BMW X5 at a garage in Pinelands.
“Once investigators put together the pieces of Dinky’s murder, the attack on Ralph Stanfield in Joburg, failed attempts on the life of alleged Sexy Boys leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, the fight in the underworld to control security at nightclubs, the murder of Elsies River police officer Andre Kay, the recent massacre in Portland during which four people were killed and the 28s fight to control the drug trade, they will discover that all these are intrinsically linked,” the source said.