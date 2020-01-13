The protest and collective outrage among the groups came after the alleged beating and death of Wellington father Jan de Bruin, 48, allegedly at the hands of police last month.
De Bruin was arrested during a raid for drugs at his home. According to a family member, police assaulted De Bruin and others inside the house after De Bruin enquired if police had a search warrant.
According to community activist Ras Hein Scheepers, the Rastafarian community is calling for the suspension of the officers involved in De Bruin’s death.
“We call for an urgent investigation of Wellington police station where Jan de Bruin died in custody,” said Scheepers.