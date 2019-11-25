Reclaim the City, along with legal centre Ndifuna Ukwazi, are challenging the decision by the Western Cape provincial government to sell the well-located Tafelberg property to a private buyer, the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School, in the face of a housing affordability crisis in the country.
According to Reclaim the City, the Tafelberg site in Sea Point could provide a prime opportunity to redress spatial apartheid through the provision of well-located land for social housing.
Director of Ndifuna Ukwazi Mandisa Shadu said: “Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi argue that province (and the City) failed to give effect to their duties in terms of the Constitution, the Housing Act, the Social Housing Act and The Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act by failing to address spatial apartheid in Cape Town.
“We want the court to order that the province (and the City) failed to comply with their obligations, instruct them to comply with their obligations, and produce a report for the court outlining what steps they will take to give effect to their obligations.”