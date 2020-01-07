Several months ago the refugees occupied the ground floor of the Waldorf Arcade in St George's Mall, which houses the local office of the UN High Commissioner of Refugees, demanding the agency move them to a First World country.
Monday’s meeting followed the arrest of two rival refugee leaders, JP Balous and Papy Sukami.
Sukami was allegedly arrested at the weekend for robbery but there was no more information provided by police on the cause and the day of his arrest.
This came three days after the arrest of Balous and a week after Sukami’s supporters rose up against Balous.