Cape Town - The spokesperson for one of the refugee factions Jean-Pierre Balous (JP) will be appearing in the Cape Town magistrate’s Court on Friday morning after his arrest for assaulting a fellow refugee earlier in the week.
After being holed up in the Central Methodist Mission church in Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square, Balous was arrested on Wednesday and is to be charged with assault on Friday.
Members of the refugee community from Greenmarket Square have planned a demonstration outside the courts from 9am.
On Thursday the City of Cape Town's health officials have been denied access to the Central Methodist Church by one faction of refugees as they tried to intervene after word spread that several children have been affected by a chickenpox outbreak.
Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien said, “The City’s Health Department heard that there were two children diagnosed with chicken pox in the church. Efforts to investigate the possibility of an outbreak of chicken pox developing have been unsuccessful thus far on the basis that group leader was not available.”
On Thursday, Badroodien said, “Health officials made it clear what health facilities are available in the vicinity, in case of need.”