Hundreds of refugees, including women and children, have demanded they be taken out of the country as it was no longer safe for them.
Sylvia Nahmana from Women and Child Concern (WCC) said the only solution they wanted from the UNHCR was a resettlement to safer countries.
Nahmana decried the ill treatment of foreigners in government schools and clinics: “We do not want any negotiations; whether they like it or not we want to be out of this country. You ‘people’ asked us to leave, and we want to do that while still alive and with our dignity intact.
“We can no longer be in a country where we are constantly reminded that we do not belong, being swore at and mocked. Our people are constantly being slaughtered like chicken and we have had enough.”