A spokesperson for the refugees, Aline Bukuru, said: “We can only pray that God will change the hearts of the leaders and people of this country.
“Before the reintegration talk, the authorities had said they would find us temporary shelter while they conducted an exercise to enumerate and document those of us who require paperwork to assist them to claim asylum or refugee status while verifying the bona fides of those with correct documentation.
“They had agreed to this at a meeting we held two weeks ago at the police station we haven’t heard a thing from them,” said Bukuru.
Asked if there was any way the refugees could be convinced to reintegrate, he said: “After four months it will be very difficult. It’s not as if any of these refugees here owned a property in the townships that they can just return to.