The tribunal's deputy chairperson Sibongile Morara told the standing committee on human settlements: “We received 3630 complaints on the database during the year in review compared with the 2719 in the previous financial year.”
The committee was deliberating the tribunal's annual report.
Morara said the committee had a regional office in George which was used to host ad hoc hearings and that of the 3630 complaints, 69 were received from the Garden Route region.
“A total of 23 hearings were held in July, 2018. and February, 2019, at the George office.”