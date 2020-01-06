Cape Town - Workers at the Robben Island Museum (RIM), have this morning begun their picket action to protest a deadlock in salary negotiations at the Nelson Mandela Gateway at the V&A Waterfront.
Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), the country’s largest public-sector union, are demanding among other things, a nine per cent across the board salary increase, a two-year wage agreement and a R2000 once-off cash payment for every employee.
Meanwhile, the Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) Secretary-General Mpho Masemola said: “We are supporting the protest as it raises issues such as those we have been talking about all last year such as demanding the release of the Morar forensic investigation report into corruption and mismanagement at RIM.”
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a RIM staff member said: “Management obviously wants to thwart our plans. We have a certificate to picket, but they keep threatening us. We wanted to avoid the picket and so called a meeting to re-negotiate. We demanded 9%, plus a once-off payment of R2000 per person on a sliding scale payment for long service. At the renegotiation, they offered us R100 extra on the once-off payment.
“They sent a threatening letter late on Friday and plan to prevent staff from coming from the island on Monday morning by not providing a boat from the island,” said the staff member.