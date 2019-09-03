President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for his statement that was issued on Tuesday, following the recent deaths of several women over the last few days. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for his statement that was issued on Tuesday, following the recent deaths of several women over the last few days.

In his statement the President said: “This is a very dark period for us as a country. The assaults, rapes and murders of South African women are a stain on our national conscience.

“We have just commemorated Women’s Month. Sixty three years after the women of 1956 marched for the right to live in freedom, women in this country live in fear - not of the apartheid police but of their brothers, sons, fathers and uncles. We should all hang our heads in shame,” he said.

Comments were streaming in from social media with users slamming the president for not only taking long but not coming with any tangible action.

@BraveDave99 tweeted: “It genuinely doesn't get more pathetic than this. This is what the majority of South Africans think leadership is. FFS…”

@HoneyCinnamon__ tweeted: “I can’t with this country and it’s ‘leadership’ anymore.”

@thisguykrause tweeted: “If this isn't the very definition of "the least you could do" I don't know what is…”

The SA Government's Twitter account also receives backlash from users after they tweeted out a lengthy statement on Monday. In their tweet they said: “Govt joins SA in the anger against the abuse of #UyineneMrwetyana. Violence against women and girls is a grave violation of human rights, and we are calling on law enforcement agencies to ensure the wheels of justice are turned in this case.” 

The reactions have chastised the government's tweet for language that they used.

