Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for his statement that was issued on Tuesday, following the recent deaths of several women over the last few days. In his statement the President said: “This is a very dark period for us as a country. The assaults, rapes and murders of South African women are a stain on our national conscience.

“We have just commemorated Women’s Month. Sixty three years after the women of 1956 marched for the right to live in freedom, women in this country live in fear - not of the apartheid police but of their brothers, sons, fathers and uncles. We should all hang our heads in shame,” he said.

Comments were streaming in from social media with users slamming the president for not only taking long but not coming with any tangible action.

@BraveDave99 tweeted: “It genuinely doesn't get more pathetic than this. This is what the majority of South Africans think leadership is. FFS…”

@HoneyCinnamon__ tweeted: “I can’t with this country and it’s ‘leadership’ anymore.”

@thisguykrause tweeted: “If this isn't the very definition of "the least you could do" I don't know what is…”

How many more womxn and childern should be raped and murdered for the death penalty?



How many more families should suffer for your government to consider bringing back the death penalty?



How many more bodies do you need?? — Onella (@_Nerlla) September 3, 2019

#DearMrPresident It is extremely sad that South Africans will be talking about something else next week while our women continue being raped and killed. #ShutDownSA — Katlego Kevin Kalaeamotho (@Katlego_Kala) September 3, 2019

#DearMrPresident is time to do, stop tweeting, stop talking, stop smiling and do plz Mr President — Tumelo chidi (@Twinkle_Lethula) September 3, 2019

The SA Government's Twitter account also receives backlash from users after they tweeted out a lengthy statement on Monday. In their tweet they said: “Govt joins SA in the anger against the abuse of #UyineneMrwetyana. Violence against women and girls is a grave violation of human rights, and we are calling on law enforcement agencies to ensure the wheels of justice are turned in this case.”

As part of responding to the problem of sexual offences, special sexual offences courts are set up across the country. They are built in such a way that children and victims get the necessary care, respect and support at the court. #GBV — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 2, 2019

A range of laws, policies, programmes and interventions are in place across all sectors to address gender-based violence and femicide, and the needs of all who are affected. Prevention remains the key element inturning the tide against gender-based violence and femicide #GBV — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 2, 2019

The reactions have chastised the government's tweet for language that they used.

I am not even reading any solution 🤬, what are you going to do as the government?And are you going to even stick to it?Which courts have handed harsh sentences to pertrators?If you as our government cannot give us solutions and implement them,then let society deal with these men — Miss Zoe (@nellypulumo) September 2, 2019

How bout, set a curfew for men every other night so women and go out and enjoy themselves knowing they will be safe? Idea???? — Feline101🐾💕🐾💕🐾 (@Feline101) September 2, 2019

