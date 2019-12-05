This was the message from Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy at the launch of the 2019/2020 Antarctica season at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
“We are fully committed to the Antarctic Treaty and see the peaceful international science-based collaboration that underpins it as a model for how the world must respond to the climate crises. We need to plan, provide and maintain infrastructure for operations in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean to ensure that it remains safe and fit for purpose,” Creecy said.
Creecy said, “Along with our proximity to Antarctica, South Africa’s collaboration with our international partners in the sphere of research and collaboration holds numerous advantages and we must optimise support for a science and logistics gateway services for all countries active in Antarctica.”
Speaking at the launch, Norwegian ambassador Astrid Helle said, “It is very important that countries that have common interests work together in a peaceful manner in order to promote these interests . In the case of our two countries it is also very important that we both protect the area because it is very vulnerable to environmental degradation and climate change.”