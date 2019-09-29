Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke, on Thursday issued an update to municipal spending and revenue, where he said the R101.3bn spend was R15.3bn more than what was spent in the first quarter (January to March), “representing an increase of 18%”.
Maluleke said it was mostly driven by municipalities buying more electricity during the winter months, according to the latest quarterly financial statistics of municipalities report.
“To give an idea of how large R101.3bn is, imagine if this amount was equally distributed across the entire South African population of 58.8million people.”
He said each person would receive roughly R1720.