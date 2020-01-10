Researchers Lizette Lancaster and Stuart Mbanyele said that while the media tended to focus on South Africa's high-profile robberies - cash-in-transit heists, mall robberies and house robberies - the far larger problem of street robbery was mostly ignored, even by law enforcement.
Lancaster said that policing strategies could go a long way towards preventing that type of crime.
She said street robberies affected more people than other types of robbery in the country, and had been soaring for seven years.
According to the latest police crime statistics for April 2018 to March 2019, 140032 cases of aggravated (or serious, armed) robbery were recorded.