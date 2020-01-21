Major Fatima Isaacs of the SANDF stands accused of wilfully disobeying a lawful order to take off a Muslim headscarf worn under her uniform beret. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Interested parties hope to find out on Wednesday whether the director of military prosecutions has come to a decision on whether to withdraw the charges against Major Fatima Isaacs of the SANDF. Isaacs stands accused of wilfully disobeying a lawful order to take off a Muslim headscarf worn under her uniform beret. The case was postponed twice in November.

During a previous hearing, Isaacs received “interim relief” from the military, allowing her to continue wearing the disputed item of clothing until a final ruling is made in the matter.

The relief was granted after an agreement was reached by the SANDF and the Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa.

In August it was disclosed by the Department of Defence head of communications, Siphiwe Dlamini, that the matter of interim relief for Muslim women in the forces had been discussed and ratified by the Military Command Council and a process was under way to shape the policy.