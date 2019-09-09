CPUT hosted its annual convocation elections over the weekend, with a new chairperson elected to take over from CPUT vice-chancellor Dr Chris Nhlapo. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) hosted its annual convocation elections over the weekend, with a new chairperson elected to take over from CPUT vice-chancellor Dr Chris Nhlapo, who was automatically made chairperson last year after meeting disruptions. The convocation functions as one of the university's oversight structures and is made up of CPUT alumna and professors emeriti and has two representatives in the institution's council, the highest decision-making body of the university.

Saziso Matiwane, 35 - who has a BTech degree in internal auditing from CPUT - was elected as the new chairperson.

“The meeting took place without any disruptions because there was increased security this year and people were told that if they didn't obey the house rules, they'd be escorted from the Bellville premises,” he said.

“I feel really excited to have been elected as the president, but at the same time there's some anxiety, because there's now pressure to live up to the title of convocation chairperson.”

Matiwane also took part in CPUT’s 2018 convocation elections, but due to disruptions, the meeting was called to an end without a new president chosen.

“The debates between alumni got very heated and took longer than Nhlapo had anticipated, so we had to adjourn without concluding proceedings,” said Calvin Maseko, director of advancement at CPUT, the body that manages the alumni department.

Matiwane, currently a regulatory compliance auditor at the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, was president of the SRC in 2008.

