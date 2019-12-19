Cape Town - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde will spend Christmas with his three daughters after he was granted bail of R200 000, while he waits to appeal his conviction.
This comes in the wake of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling yesterday by Judge President Mandisa Maya and judges Christian van der Merwe and Caroline Nicolis, setting aside an earlier Western Cape High Court decision.
In terms of the strict bail conditions, Rohde was also required to furnish a R1million guarantee to the Registrar of the Western Cape High Court. It further stipulates that Rohde will reside at his residential address in Plettenberg Bay.
Should he need to be in Joburg or Cape Town for court proceedings or conduct business, he needs to live in Lonehill Village in Joburg or Green Point when in Cape Town.
He is not allowed to be away from Plettenberg for more than five days.