Jason Rohde will hear in two weeks if he will be allowed to be released on bail while he waits to appeal his murder sentence and conviction. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde will hear in two weeks if he will be allowed to be released on bail while he waits to appeal his murder sentence and conviction. The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) informed Rohde on Thursday his bail application would be heard on November 28. This after Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlope dismissed his application in August. Rohde was convicted on November 8 last year of the murder of his wife Susan at the Spier Hotel in Stellenbosch in 2016 and defeating the course of justice. He was sentenced on February 27, this year to a 20-year prison term.

In dismissing his bail bid, Judge Salie-Hlophe said: “This court is of the view that releasing Rohde on bail for the reasons advanced would offend the rule of law and would make a mockery of the criminal justice system.”

Rohde’s counsel, William King then petitioned the SCA and secured leave to appeal to that court.

King submits that Rohde is not a flight risk, will not interfere with anyone or anything if released on bail, and that he is not a danger to society.

In papers, his counsel seeks an order that the appeal be upheld and that bail of R50000 is fixed pending the finalisation of the appeal against the conviction and sentence imposed.

“Unfortunately, with the lengthy trial and associated costs to date Rohde is without money and being represented on a pro amico and pro bono basis and supported by friends,” his counsel submitted. In papers, the State argued to release him on the basis that he had been granted leave to appeal and allow him thus to manage his wealth and comforts would threaten law and order.

“He will, if released on bail, undermine or jeopardise the objectives or the proper functioning of the criminal justice system. There is a good chance of Rohde’s appeal against his convictions and sentence not succeeding,” the State argued.

