The volunteers are participating in a “Building Blitz” organised by the Mellon Educate charity based in Ireland, founded by developer and philanthropist Niall Mellon in 2002 and established as a charitable company in 2004.
The two schools, Mfuleni Primary and Manzomthombo Secondary, were also joined by 100 volunteers from Old Mutual, the charity’s principle South African sponsor, with an objective to finish the project within seven days.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Tuesday visited the sites to welcome the volunteers: “We warmly welcome the Mellon Educate volunteers to Cape Town once again. It’s wonderful to see the passion and commitment they bring to this programme.”
She urged the community to look after their schools, and said the department had been having issues of schools being vandalised.