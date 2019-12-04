Schools across the country close for summer holiday









Learners across the country have officially started their summer break today, December 4 as schools are now closed. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency. Cape Town - Learners across the country have officially started their summer break today, December 4 as s chools are now closed.

Western Cape Education MEC, Debbie Schäfer, has wished every one of the learners a happy and safe holiday, stating that she is sure "they will take a break from school work, but continue reading for pleasure during their holidays".

"There is much to learn in the activities that they will participate in, no matter where they are. Parents can also encourage fun engaging activities that will stimulate minds or test their knowledge," Schäfer said.





On Friday, principals and teachers will commence their leave, with the official closure of the schools for the 2019 school year.





"I would like to thank our teachers, principals and administrative staff for their commitment during the 2019 school year. May they also have a safe and happy break so that they come back rejuvenated for the exciting and challenging year ahead.





"I trust that they will leave having prepared for the opening of schools in 2020. There is much to prepare in terms of class lists, timetables and learner admissions following the promotion and progression process," Schäfer said.





The Westerm Cape Education Department said that they delivered textbooks and stationery orders in October, and are currently placing an additional 109 mobiles in schools to prepare for growth.





Schools will also be issuing to learners their end of year report cards, and the MEC said that while she is aware of schools in the past who have refused to release report cards because of non-payment of school fees, "this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated".





"Schools are not allowed to withhold learner results for any reason whatsoever. I would like to appeal to parents to report any such practice to their nearest district office so that we can investigate and take further action, as required.





"Having said that, I would, however, like to also appeal to parents to try and settle their outstanding fees, if they are in a position to do so. Our schools are struggling and the immediate future is going to get more difficult, not easier.





"To our officials who have worked tirelessly throughout the year, I wish also, a much-deserved break, and want to especially acknowledge those who are busy with the Matric exams and will not get any break at all at this time, " Schäfer said.



