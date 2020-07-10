Search for Cape girl and man who tried rescuing her from canal suspended again

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service again suspended efforts on Friday afternoon to find the child who fell into a canal and the man who tried to rescue her near 8th Avenue, Belgravia Estate. Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that the search resumed at 10:00 on Friday morning, but was suspended at 13:00. "The City's Fire and Rescue Dive unit from Roeland Street Fire and SAPS divers met up at the sewerage plant and has searched the area up to the Black River, near Berkley Road. "The divers stopped their search opposite the intersection of Black River Parkway and Berkley Road due to the thick undergrowth in the river," Carelse said. Carelse added that SAPS will lead any further search efforts once the undergrowth has been cleared.

The search for the two people was previously suspended at around 16:34 on Thursday due to the poor weather conditions.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at around 13:20 on Thursday, the rescue services were alerted to the incident near 8th Avenue, Belgravia Estate in which a child had fallen into the canal.

"Fire crews from Ottery and Epping fire stations and divers from Roeland Street fire station were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, residents told the officer in charge that a man had jumped into the canal as well.

