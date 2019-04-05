A total of six suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Muizenberg near Cape Town, said SAPS. Picture: Supplied

CAPE TOWN - A total of six suspects have been arrested for being in possession of drugs and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Muizenberg near Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Friday. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, said members attached to the Muizenberg Crime Prevention Unit pursued information of possible drug dealing activities in Harmony Road in Vrygrond, near Muizenberg, on Thursday night.

The area was approached and the suspect was spotted and searched. The 28-year-old man was found in possession of 59 dagga sticks and 38 Mandrax tablets. He was arrested and will be charged with dealing in drugs.

A short while later, at around 11pm, members of the same unit reacted on a tip-off that a firearm was stored at a Village Heights residence. The house was searched and an unlicensed 7.65 pistol with eight rounds of ammunition was discovered.

“Three male suspects, aged 18, 18 and 19, and two female suspects, aged 21 and 22, were arrested. Once charged, they will make a court appearance in Muizenberg to face a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

"Communities play a vital role in clamping down on crime in their areas and we would like to express our appreciation towards those who provide us with information regarding criminal activities,” said Traut.

In separate incident, seven suspects were arrested on Thursday in Belhar. Members of the Major Offences Reaction Team reacted on information received from Crime Intelligence and conducted a search operation at a residence in Batavia Street Belhar.

The search led to the discovery of 810 mandrax tablets and 213 packets of tik with an estimated street value of R 46800-00, as well as R6858-00 cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

The suspects aged between 18 and 37 are expected to make a court appearance in Bellville, Friday morning.

