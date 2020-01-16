This boost occurred despite data from the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) showing “lacklustre business confidence” in December.
The Yoco Shop the Streets survey carried out during quarter 4 canvassed nearly 1000 shoppers and small business owners across the country. It found, “shopping at local businesses during the festive season has a major impact on their success, and on the lives of their employees and the other local businesses they support”.
Brand marketing manager at Yoco Yudhvir Ranchod said, “Consumers’ response was overwhelmingly positive; 99.8% of shoppers value the contribution of small businesses in their community.
“The vast majority of small business owners put in more work during peak season - 81% work overtime, with 52% working more than 10 extra hours each week.”