Horatio Solomon has been released on strict bail conditions which prohibit him from communicating or being in the company of his uncle Ernie “Lastig” Solomon. Cape Town - Alleged Terrible Josters gang leader Horatio Solomon alias Voudie, has been released on strict bail conditions which prohibit him from communicating or being in the company of his uncle Ernie “Lastig” Solomon, an alleged former gang boss. Solomon was released on bail of R10000 in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday following an agreement reached between his defence and the prosecution. Co-accused Ishameel Ockerts, Brent Campell and a fourth accused, have all been released on bail of R5000 each. “Solomon is to reside at 44 Drakenstein Street, Durbanville until the conclusion of the trial. “The accused must report to the Durbanville police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the hours of 6am and 8pm. “The accused may not leave the area of jurisdiction of the Western Province,” the order signed by Judge Owen Rogers says.

Solomon and 11 co-accused faces 77 charges including 11 murders, dealing in drugs, money laundering, illegal possession of firearms and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

The court had already heard evidence from a state witness who is also a former Terrible Joster gang member saying that Voudie is the leader of the Terrible Josters in Delft, Wesbank, Elsies River and Kleinmond and that the entire gang membership in the province comprises of 10 000. The state witness also implicated ‘Lastig” in the operation of the Terrible Josters gang.

Voudie is also barred from entering stronghold areas of the Terrible Josters and areas such as Caledon, Worcester, Hermanus, Gansbaai, Citrusdal, Pringle Bay, Saldanha Bay, Atlantis, Mitchells Plain, Athlone, Heideveld, Steenberg, Hanover Park and Woodstock.

State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo said: “The release on bail of the accused was after mutual agreement between the State and the defence. The state witness has already testified against the accused except constable Peter Bonthuys who is living in New Zealand. The State is considering the option of video link evidence given by Bonthuys and still needs to determine his availability.”

In terms of the order the accused is further barred from communicating or be in the company of Elton Lenting alias Koffie an alleged gang leader of the Terrible Josters operating Delft South area. Lenting and 19 alleged gang members who are in custody are facing 200 charges which include 14 murders that were committed between 2008 and 2017.

The trial of Lenting is set to start in February 2020 and could take up to three years. Solomon and Lenting and a further 20 Terrible Josters were in prison together at some stage.

A month ago Lenting and co-accused Raymond Arendse alias Muis both sustained head injuries when they were assaulted by the other 18 Terrible Josters members in the holding cells at the Western Cape High Court. The pre-trial of the 20 members was heard before Judge Robert Henney.

