Solomon was released on bail of R10000 in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday following an agreement reached between his defence and the prosecution.
Co-accused Ishameel Ockerts, Brent Campell and a fourth accused, have all been released on bail of R5000 each. “Solomon is to reside at 44 Drakenstein Street, Durbanville until the conclusion of the trial.
“The accused must report to the Durbanville police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the hours of 6am and 8pm.
“The accused may not leave the area of jurisdiction of the Western Province,” the order signed by Judge Owen Rogers says.