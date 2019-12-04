The campaign, “Don’t Groom For Violence”, is being held within the context of a national gun violence emergency.
Suleiman Henry, a senior trainer at Sonke Gender Justice, said: “Toys are an instrument of socialisation; every toy given to a child carries the message that we approve of that toy.”
Henry said that when people bought toys that imitated real weapons, children were encouraged to play at violence, so normalising violence.
“Instead of being socialised into violence, boys should be encouraged to embrace their caring side. We want to raise boys who say no to violence, who are considerate fathers and supportive partners.”