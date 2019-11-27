Senior marine scientist at the SA Weather Service Marc de Vos said summer usually brought lower-energy waves to Western Cape shores but during this time powerful waves associated with far-off storms also reached the province’s coastline, which occurred this past weekend and has persisted into the week.
“Environmental hazards are not the only concern. Our research has shown that nearly 40% of incidents around the Cape Peninsula, and nearly 35% along the east coast, involved swimmers, rock anglers and beachgoers and occurred in good conditions.”
Vos’s comments came after four teenagers drowned at Rocklands Beach on Sunday after they were caught in rip currents. “Irrespective of the waves, rip currents and strong winds can be present year-round. While waves and strong winds are fairly predictable, it is virtually impossible to be able to predict rip currents,” said Vos.
According to Lifesaving SA’s statistics for January and March this year, 41% of drownings and 73% of near-drownings occurred in the Western Cape, and 65% of those drownings in the province, and 85% of the near-drownings, occurred at sea.