Nabilah Hendricks said children with disabilities experienced setbacks in their development. However, swimming could be a way to build their confidence.
Hendricks had borderline autism spectrum disorder (ASD) while growing up, which allowed her to experience the challenges that a child with disabilities had to experience on a daily basis.
“I understood that there was a huge gap in childhood development for children with various special needs and this comes with a lack of opportunities. I believe that sports can change lives and open up doors. I would not be where I am today if were not for sports,” she said.
Hendricks said she noticed that people had little patience with individuals who required more attention, and there was a lack of knowledge about children with special needs.