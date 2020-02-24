The call comes in the wake of the kidnapping and murder of Tazne van Wyk, 8, and arrest of Moehydien Pangaker, 54, a known sex offender who had been released on parole for a similar crime.
SA Women Fight Back activist Debbie Engelbrecht said: “From what we’ve seen, most crimes are perpetrated by parolees. There’s clearly a problem with our parole board and I believe there will have to be legislative changes to ensure that such criminals serve their full sentence.
“Many of these perpetrators tend to commit their crimes when in the prime of their life, so when they’re jailed for just a few years then released on parole, it’s doubtful that they’ve been rehabilitated.”
Child Rights activist Lucinda Evans said: “We have to ask the question about whether these parolees receive a proper psychological evaluation before they’re given parole, or do they just serve eight years and get released for good behaviour as the jails are full?