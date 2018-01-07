Cape Town - Many of the friends and family of Noxolo Xakeka from Strand who was stabbed in a brutal homophobic attack broke down at her memorial service on Saturday.

More than 100 mourners who went to bid farewell to the 23-year-old, who was a mom to a 6-year-old boy, at Nomzamo community hall.

During New Year’s celebrations, she was involved in an argument with a man who harassed and teased her about her homosexuality.

The man stabbed her twice, in the neck and above the breast; she died in hospital.

A friend, Luthando Mvuleni, could not contain herself as she recounted the last time she saw Xakeka.

Read: Lesbian, 23, stabbed to death in Strand shebeen

“It still hasn't sunk in that she is really gone. Before she went to work that day she came to spend a few minutes with me. When I think about it now, I think she came to say her last goodbye. It's sad to lose her in such a manner.

“Everyone enjoyed her company as she had a sense of humour and we called her Dr Phil because of the advice we would get from her”.

Her friends lit candles as a tribute to her. The walls of the hall were plastered with pictures of Xakeka.

Messages discouraging hate crime were also hung on boards.

Xakeka’s cousin, Nokuthula Ntlazana, 40, said she was the sole breadwinner and her family is struggling financially to bury her.

“She worked hard as she has a child and parents to support. She has left a void because she held the family together. She was an independent and strong-willed woman. She will be buried this month in Bredasdorp,” Ntlazana said.

Spokesperson of the lesbian advocacy group, Free Gender, Funeka Soldaat, said she noted comments made by politicians about Xakeka’s murder.

“If Xakeka had had a choice she would never have chosen to be hated. People think the problem is with lesbians but no, it's the community and it's the fault of patriarchy.

“All we want is to be treated equally with love and respect,” Soldaat said.

Councillor Bulelwa Madikane of Ward 85 said: “Seeing not many people who are not part of LGBTI community concerned me.

“It proves that our communities must be educated, otherwise the senseless killings of people because of their sexuality will continue. The challenge is that people speak behind closed doors about issues affecting the LGBTI community.”

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said a murder case was registered for investigation and a suspect, 26, appeared at the Strand Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The case resumes on April 12.

[email protected]

Cape Argus