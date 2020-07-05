'Technical glitches' delay UIF funding

Cape Town - Workers can expect delays in the processing of Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) claims submitted for June as a result of “technical glitches” in the system, UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping has said.

“The main problem is with the swopping of employer profiles when users try to submit claims, which causes a potential security breach," he said.

“We initially opened the system for June applications on June 23 and our aim was to start making the first payments on June 25 to ensure that employees do not wait too long for their salaries. Unfortunately, we experienced problems with the swopping of user profiles and we immediately shut it down for June and rolled back to May to fix the problem.

“We deployed the system again on June 24, but the problem persisted and our IT engineers have ultimately increased the capacity of the system to be able to simultaneously process claims for April, May and June,” said Maruping.

“The good thing is that the data is safe and we will ultimately be able to finalise the claims and pay monies due to employees once we have resolved the current issues.”