Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele said there has been some progress made in the case of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk.
“It is extremely unfortunate that the person suspected of this is someone that is not supposed to be out. He was sentenced for a very long time for the murder of his own child,” Cele said.
Van Wyk, from Clare Street in Ravensmead, was last seen on Friday last week after leaving home for a shop only about eight steps away. She was wearing a white top and red shorts.
Pangkaeker Moyhdian is believed to have information that could assist in finding her, as he was last seen with Tazne, before she disappeared.
Cele said they have been in contact with the family.