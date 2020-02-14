There has been some progress in Tazne van Wyk's case, says Bheki Cele









Police Minister Bheki Cele said there has been some progress made in the case of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele said there has been some progress made in the case of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk. “It is extremely unfortunate that the person suspected of this is someone that is not supposed to be out. He was sentenced for a very long time for the murder of his own child,” Cele said. Van Wyk, from Clare Street in Ravensmead, was last seen on Friday last week after leaving home for a shop only about eight steps away. She was wearing a white top and red shorts. Pangkaeker Moyhdian is believed to have information that could assist in finding her, as he was last seen with Tazne, before she disappeared. Cele said they have been in contact with the family.

“We believe we have made some progress. I’m not going to say too much, but we are beginning to see hope in solving the case,” he said.

On Thursday, a R10 000 reward has been put on offer for information that could lead to the location of a missing Van Wyk and the 54-year-old Moyhdian.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: "I call on those wishing to assist in search efforts to do so in a coordinated manner by alerting their local police station Commander of their intention to patrol. This will ensure both the safety of those on patrol and ensure that any information relating to the case will be directly shared with the police and aid them in their investigation.”

