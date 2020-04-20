This is the criteria to qualify for food relief in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government has started the roll-out of the 50 000 food parcels which the province has undertaken to fund and distribute.

This was announced by Premier Alan Winde on Monday is his daily coronavirus response update, where he also revealed that the province has spent R7 million on feeding schemes and food parcels.

Winde said: "We have determined that municipalities in the Western Cape have so far spent R7 million on feeding schemes and food parcels during the lockdown.

"We continue to receive thousands of requests daily for food relief. We have doubled our call centre capacity in order to deal with the increased call volumes, however we understand that there is still a backlog and we are working 24/7 to ensure we onboard additional trained call centre agents," he said.

He added that Western Cape residents should please carefully read the qualifying criteria and details around the vetting process before filling in the form.