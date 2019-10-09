The Pink Trees organisation was started in 2012 by Carol-Ann van Jaarsveldt, who lost her mother and grandmother, both named Pauline, to cancer.

Cape Town - The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) Cape Metro region, in collaboration with the Pink Trees for Pauline (PTFP) organisation, want to raise awareness around breast cancer through their “Doek with a Difference” campaign. The campaign is an annual Cansa and PTFP project with funds raised through selling bright pink and green headscarves used to purchase medical equipment for cancer patients who cannot afford to purchase certain essential items for themselves.

“The money raised from selling the scarves and pink material will be used to buy things like nutritional substances, diapers for patients who need it and egg-box mattresses to prevent bed-ridden patients from getting bed sores,” said Naasiha Dada, community mobiliser for Cansa.

“This week we also tied pink material around trees in different venues around Cape Town, in honour of Breast Cancer Month, which is recognised internationally in October,” she said.

The campaign is an annual Cansa and PTFP project with funds raised through selling bright pink and green headscarves used to purchase medical equipment for cancer patients who cannot afford to purchase certain essential items for themselves. Picture: Supplied

Gerda Strauss, Cansa head of service delivery said that the 2019 PTFP campaign would, like last year, give the public and business sector double the opportunity to raise funds to support cancer patients in their communities.

“It is the support of this wonderful campaign that has allowed Cansa to do even more for our patients, we encourage the public to support us with the wrapping of trees or wearing their trendy doeks,” she said.

“The Doek with a Difference initiative will run until October 31 and all used material will be recycled by Cansa.”