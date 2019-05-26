Three men - Anzio Hendricks, Moegamat van Staden and Dean Beukers - were sentenced for rape, robbery of a couple in Elsies River. File Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - On 1 July 2017 at about 03:00 the 22-year-old victim and her boyfriend was sitting in their white Ghana LDV in the parking area of KFC, Avonwood. According to reports she was sleeping in the vehicle when four males approached the vehicle and threatened the boyfriend with knifes and forced him to move to the passenger seat.

The one suspect drove the vehicle, while the other suspects got in the back of the vehicle.

The suspects drove around with the victims and whilst doing that two of the suspects raped the 22-year-old victim and later dropped her and her boyfriend in Elsies River.

The following morning the vehicle was found abandoned in Elsies River.

During November 2017 the investigating officer, of the Provincial Organized Crime - Provincial Hijacking Task Team received information about the identity of the suspects.

Four suspects were arrested and linked to the crime through fingerprints, DNA and confessions made. The suspects appeared in the Parow Regional court and was convicted on 10 May 2019 as follows:

Accused 1 - Anzio Hendricks, 27-years-old. Convicted of:

Rape, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Robbery, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Accused 2 - Moegamat van Staden, 26-years-old. Convicted of:

Rape, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Robbery, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Accused 3 - Dean Beukes, 20-years-old. Convicted of:

Robbery, sentenced to 8 years imprisonment

The charges against the 4th accused, a minor was withdrawn. The accused are all from the Avonwood, Elsies River area.

The lengthy sentences are welcomed by SAPS and are deemed a deterrent to curb serious and violent crimes.