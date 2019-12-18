Sunny and windless, Camps Bay Beach visited by locals and tourists alike today. The NSRI have cautioned members of the public to be safer while at the coast after several incidents of drowning since the start of the summer. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - With warm weather expected this summer, many people will be dipping their toes in various open waters across the province during the festive season. The NSRI have cautioned members of the public to be safer while at the coast after several incidents of drowning since the start of the summer.

General manager of MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet Pieter Twine said: “The NSRI plays a critically important role in keeping holidaymakers and locals safe.”

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that with adequate education, everyone could be safer on the beaches.

“Every year we do our best to ensure that everyone who uses the beach is armed with as much information as possible when it comes to water safety,”