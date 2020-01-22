Nicolette Kinnear, wife of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, a top police investigator attached to the Anti-Gang Unit, says she is speaking out because their lives are in danger after police protection at their home had been withdrawn.
She said her worst fears were confirmed on November 23 when police guarding their house apprehended a suspect in possession of a hand grenade in front of their house.
“A week before the attack, the existence of the hit list came to light and we were immediately placed under 24-hour police guard. You don’t sleep and the slightest noise awakens you.
“On November 23, we heard voices and immediately both my husband and I got up. The phone rang and it was the operational room saying they’ve caught someone outside with a grenade,” she said.