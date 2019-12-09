Tutu family hopes the Arch will be released from hospital early this week









Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is continuing to receive treatment for a recurring infection in a Cape Town hospital. Picture: Mark Wessels/AP Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is continuing to receive treatment for a recurring infection in a Cape Town hospital, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said. The foundation’s chairperson Niclas Kjellström-Matseke said the Tutu family were hoping he would be discharged from hospital early this week. Kjellström-Matseke said the family wished to express its enormous gratitude to all who had sent love and prayers. Tutu, who turned 88 in October, was admitted in hospital for a “stubborn infection” on Wednesday, his wife Leah told the foundation. The Nobel laureate has been hospitalised several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar condition. Last year, Tutu spent his 87th birthday in a Cape Town hospital. He was hospitalised four times in 2016 and underwent minor surgery for a persistent infection linked to his prostate cancer treatment.

Tutu, the first black archbishop from Cape Town, was last seen welcoming home the triumphant Boks from the World Cup last month.

The FW de Klerk Foundation also extended their heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to Tutu saying they "trust that he will be home with his family soon, and make a full recovery".

Last Wednesday evening Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said that he visited Tutu in hospital and found him to be in good spirits.

"I went to see him in the evening, where I found him lucid and engaging. He said he is as good as he can be for an 88-year-old, especially in view of his ill-health in childhood.

"When I told him that I had told Leah I was coming to scold him out of hospital, he chuckled warmly, which is a good sign."

