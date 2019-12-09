Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is continuing to receive treatment for a recurring infection in a Cape Town hospital, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said.
The foundation’s chairperson Niclas Kjellström-Matseke said the Tutu family were hoping he would be discharged from hospital early this week. Kjellström-Matseke said the family wished to express its enormous gratitude to all who had sent love and prayers.
Tutu, who turned 88 in October, was admitted in hospital for a “stubborn infection” on Wednesday, his wife Leah told the foundation.
The Nobel laureate has been hospitalised several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar condition. Last year, Tutu spent his 87th birthday in a Cape Town hospital.
He was hospitalised four times in 2016 and underwent minor surgery for a persistent infection linked to his prostate cancer treatment.