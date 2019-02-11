The City of Cape Town is offering a reward of R50,000 for any information on the whereabouts of the suspects behind a shooting on the N2 in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Pixabay

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is offering a reward of R50,000 for any information on the whereabouts of the suspects behind a shooting on the N2 in the early hours of Monday morning. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said camera operators reported rocks on the highway near Borcherds Quarry and two metro police officers were dispatched to investigate just after 2am.

"Officers responded, but in the meantime, a motorist drove over the rocks and stopped on the side of the road to attend to a burst tyre. While doing so, another vehicle pulled over and one of the occupants shot the motorist," Smith said.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they too were shot at.

"The female officer was wounded in the left leg and her colleague was shot in the upper right leg and left side of his groin. Both officers are 44-years-old."

Smith said the suspect fled with a firearm belonging to one of the officers, a radio and some of their personal belongings.

The officers have been admitted to hospital and will be provided with trauma counselling, and support through the City's Employee Assistance Programme.

Smith said there were no details about the motorist's condition at this stage.

"The City of Cape Town condemns this callous attack and we will work very closely with the South African Police Service to ensure that those responsible are brought to book", he said.

Anyone with information can contact the South African Police Service or the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.