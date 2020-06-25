Two cold fronts bringing rain, strong winds for Capetonians

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – There are two cold fronts expected to hit Cape Town over the next few days, bringing moderate to heavy rain and strong winds. The Cape Town Weather Office said two cold fronts are passing over the Cape Town area, with the first making landfall on Thursday, bringing good downpours of rain through the night. "Intermittent showers continue throughout the day tomorrow (Friday). We are expecting rain accumulations ranging between 10-25mm possibly 30mm in the mountains," said the weather office. The second front is expected for midday on Saturday, with moderate to heavy downpours with the passage of the front. "Thereafter a few intermittent showers possible Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Rainfall accumulations expected to be 15-30mm reaching 35-45mm in the mountains.

"Strong winds are expected over the Cape today and again on Saturday."

The weather office said that strong winds may reach gale force (60-80km/h) on Saturday morning, and then easing off during the afternoon. There is also a chance for localised flooding on Saturday, however, this mainly for the Western Cape Winelands and Overberg areas.

The weather office said that the sea condition on Saturday is particularly noteworthy as they are expecting 6-9m average waves along the coastline.

"This along with the strong winds will result in very rough choppy seas and dangerous for small vessels out at sea. These waves are also expected to be powerful, able to result in some coastal infrastructure damage and sweep away persons that may be on rocks (anglers, etc)," the weather office said.

[email protected]