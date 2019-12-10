Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the first suspect, aged 26, was arrested in Olifantshoek Street in Tafelsig. Shortly afterwards a 21-year-old with an unlicensed firearm was arrested, not far from the scene.
“Both suspects are believed to have strong links with local gangs.”
Premier Alan Winde said at least 40 people were killed in the metro region over the weekend. He said 25 had died as a result of shootings, many in areas where gang activity is rife.
“Gangsters are tearing apart communities, with the victims of their destruction often being innocent bystanders and children,” he said.