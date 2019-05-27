UCT chancellor Graça Machel and council chairperson Sipho Pityana with vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng at her robing ceremony. Picture: Michael Hammond/UCT

Cape Town - As Graça Machel nears the end of her second 10-year term as UCT chancellor, the institution has invited its alumni, staff and students to nominate suitable candidates for its sixth chancellor. However, it also plans to nominate an electoral college to be constituted to elect a chancellor.

The electoral college will be chaired by the president of convocation, which consists of 21 UCT graduates or holders of diplomas or certificates, six academic staff, six professional administrative and support staff and six students.

UCT registrar Royston Pillay said in terms of the university Institutional Statute, the chancellor is elected by an electoral college.

Pillay said members of the “PASS” staff are invited to nominate candidates for the electoral college, “each nomination for the electoral college must be in writing and must: be signed by six people, each of whom must be a member of the UCT academic staff; be accompanied by the nominee’s written acceptance of his or her nomination; and a statement by him or her, not exceeding 200 words, summarising his or her curriculum vitae”.

This comes after Pillay said Machel’s term was ending this year, and emphasised that the chancellor was the titular head of the university and presided at all graduation ceremonies and conferred all degrees and awards in the name of the university.

Two political party leaders, EFF leader Julius Malema and Western Cape’s former premier Helen Zille, have been touted by some for Machel’s position.

Pillay said the role of chancellor required an individual of stature with exceptional personal qualities and integrity, an established thought leader who would represent the values of UCT and would have the capacity to garner support locally and internationally to advance the mission of UCT.

* The closing date for nominations is June 7. Nominations should be sent to: The Registrar, University of Cape Town, Private Bag X3, Rondebosch, 7701 or by email to [email protected]

