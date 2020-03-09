UCT's tribunal cleaning up university's sexual offences cases

Cape Town - In just over six months since it had been formed, 68 cases have been reported to the UCT’s sexual offences ad hoc tribunal (AHT) committee. UCT deputy vice-chancellor for transformation, Professor Loretta Feris, said the AHT was put in place to expedite alleged cases of sexual offences, and to deal with the backlog. Feris said that since beginning its work, the AHT had considered two categories of cases - 36 inherited from the Legal Services Office, and 32 reported since it came into effect. She said that of the 36 backlogged cases reported prior to the AHT, 20 had been finalised and were off the tribunal court roll. “The rest are ready to proceed to trial. Of the 32 cases that were reported post the establishment of the AHT, 11 were trial ready (pre-hearings have been concluded). Noting there was a period during which cases could not progress because of year-end examinations and vacation period, the AHT has made considerable progress on cases in a short space of time,” Feris said.

UCT deputy vice-chancellor Professor Loretta Feris. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

She said the objectives of the AHT were, among others, to ensure the process was survivor-centred and streamlined, and that it used appropriately qualified and skilled staff in the assessment of cases.

“The AHT also aims to ensure the entire process is compliant with internal policies, external legislation and policy obligations in synergy with the rights of the accused.”

Last year the spotlight was on sexual and gender-based violence and it spurred a national movement to change the reality women and children face.

Feris said one of the most significant outcomes of the AHT was the constant engagement with survivors. “In the past this was a challenge as the disciplinary system, which handled all types of cases, left little room for focused attention,” she said.

UCT student representative council chairperson Akha Tutu said the university must do more with its residence system, “because most of these cases happen in student residences”.

