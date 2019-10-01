Jeremy Vearey. File photo: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights  Union (Popcru) will take a decision  on the way forward regarding Jeremy  Vearey’s omission from the shortlist for  provincial police commissioner once  they had ironed out certain aspects  and engaged with its legal team.

Union national spokesperson Richard Mamabolo reiterated that Vearey’s position was that all his documents were handed in when he applied for the position and that he could substantiate this.

“It is really concerning to us that the documents might have been misplaced or taken out. If we found the claims of Vearey to be true then those responsible have to be dealt with. There are certain things that need to be clarified before we will engage with our legal team on the way forward. The legal decision taken will be communicated in due course.”

He also referred to instances where the wrong people had been appointed which led to the demoralisation of police officers.

Vearey dropped a bombshell last month when it emerged that he did not make the shortlist for the position of provincial police commissioner when the evaluation panel found that his qualifications were not attached to the application.

Veary in a letter dated September 20 addressed to the national police commissioner Khela Sithole, the acting provincial police commissioner Sindile Mfazi states that his application was checked and sealed with the qualifications documents attached.

In the letter Vearey said: “This a false and constitutes possible manipulation of the shortcoming process, either by design or negligence on the part of the head office. I have already reported this matter to Popcru for the record in lieu of further action if this problem is not corrected.”

It is against this backdrop that Vearey has requested intervention to remedy the matter as candidates have already been informed that they have been shortlisted. Vearey is also of the view that his exclusion from the shortlist is also within the knowledge of the DA political party in this province.

