Cape Town - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) will take a decision on the way forward regarding Jeremy Vearey’s omission from the shortlist for provincial police commissioner once they had ironed out certain aspects and engaged with its legal team. Union national spokesperson Richard Mamabolo reiterated that Vearey’s position was that all his documents were handed in when he applied for the position and that he could substantiate this.

“It is really concerning to us that the documents might have been misplaced or taken out. If we found the claims of Vearey to be true then those responsible have to be dealt with. There are certain things that need to be clarified before we will engage with our legal team on the way forward. The legal decision taken will be communicated in due course.”

He also referred to instances where the wrong people had been appointed which led to the demoralisation of police officers.

Vearey dropped a bombshell last month when it emerged that he did not make the shortlist for the position of provincial police commissioner when the evaluation panel found that his qualifications were not attached to the application.