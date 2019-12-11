Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula made a surprise announcement in Braamfontein on Monday that the Prasa interim board would be sacked and Bongisizwe Mpondo would be appointed as an administrator.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) welcomed Mbalula’s decision, and said it would assist Mpondo with finding solutions and providing safe working conditions for its members, ensure that commuters have a reliable service and prevent a situation where Prasa would have to close its doors.
DA provincial spokesperson on transport Daylin Mitchell said while Mbalula’s decision was a step in the right direction, he must address the root of the problem “which is Prasa’s operational management”.
Mitchell said considering transportation under Prasa completely collapsed in Cape Town, “this decision shows that there may indeed be light at the end of the tunnel for rail passengers who remain stranded”.