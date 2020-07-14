University of Cape Town elects first female council chair and deputy
Cape Town - The University of Cape Town has for the first time in its history elected two females to its council chair and deputy positions.
It said Babalwa Ngonyama had been selected as the new chairwoman of the council while Nazeema Mohamed had been chosen as her deputy, adding that both would serve a four year term until June 30, 2024.
This means the University of Cape Town is now run by women in ceremonial and executive roles as the chancellor and vice-chancellor are also female.
Ngonyama previously chaired the university’s finance committee from 2016 and is the chief executive officer and founder of Sinayo Securities.
She is also the founding chairperson of the African Women Chartered Accountants which aims to accelerate the development of black female chartered accountants on the continent.
Mohamed is currently the executive director of lnyathelo: The South African Institute for Advancement.
She is also a founding member of the Anti-Racism Network in higher education and served as a committee member on the Apartheid Archive.
The university council’s executive committee is comprised of the chair, deputy chair, vice-chancellor, one of the senate elected members, a student member of the council and three other members of the council, of which one must be the chair of the university’s finance committee.
The University of Cape Town said it was looking forward to working closely with the newly elected council and tapping the diverse range of expertise and experience brought forth by all members.
African News Agency (ANA)