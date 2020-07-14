University of Cape Town elects first female council chair and deputy

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town has for the first time in its history elected two females to its council chair and deputy positions.

It said Babalwa Ngonyama had been selected as the new chairwoman of the council while Nazeema Mohamed had been chosen as her deputy, adding that both would serve a four year term until June 30, 2024.

This means the University of Cape Town is now run by women in ceremonial and executive roles as the chancellor and vice-chancellor are also female.

Ngonyama previously chaired the university’s finance committee from 2016 and is the chief executive officer and founder of Sinayo Securities.

She is also the founding chairperson of the African Women Chartered Accountants which aims to accelerate the development of black female chartered accountants on the continent.