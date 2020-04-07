Upset over scale of illegal dumping in Kayamandi and slow refuse removal

Cape Town - Residents of informal settlements neighbouring Kayamandi, near Stellenbosch, are upset over the scale of illegal dumping in the area and the slow removal of refuse by the municipality. Resident Sinazo Hani said they have always thrown their trash on the corners of streets, and since the lockdown rubbish has not been collected on time and services have been slow. “This site serves more than 100 shacks next to Prochorus, which is an orphanage, and opposite the community hall and Makupula Secondary School,” said Hani. Co-ordinator of the ward 13 Backyarders Development Programme, Mihla Ndlebe, said: “With the lockdown and schools being closed, the areas with informal settlements have had an increase in large-scale dumping and waste, which for me is very unhealthy and dangerous for people considering the diseases we face on a day-to-day basis. “We also need to take into consideration areas like Enkanini informal settlement, because a large number of the people live there. I hope the government will look into the cleaning of our community and also tightening lockdown rules. All I want for my community is a safe and clean environment so that people can practice a safe and clean lockdown.”

Apart from the dumping, he said little change could be seen in communities after the announcement of a lockdown. “I still see people walking around, children playing in streets and people drinking on every street corner As much as the government has implemented the national lockdown, I fear it will break down if people don’t take it seriously or if the government doesn’t tighten up.”

Stellenbosch municipality communications manager Stuart Grobbelaar said that the area has now been cleaned and serviced by the refuse department after delays.

“We experienced some initial unforeseen delays with regards to refuse removal immediately after the announcement of the lockdown and state of disaster. Our teams have since been working around the clock to clear backlogs. All backlogs have now been cleared,” he said.

Grobbelaar said their control room and service WhatsApp line remained fully operational and residents were urged to contact them directly to report service issues or illegal dumping. “Illegal dumping remains a challenge and our law enforcement will act as soon as it is reported to them directly.”

