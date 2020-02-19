“The judgment speaks a lot to the aquifer and water. It’s high time that we start thinking about the aquifer in a particular way, I believe the aquifer has rights and the judgment speaks to these rights to exist,” PHA Food and Farming Campaign chairperson Nazeer Sonday said.
He said that over the last few months there had been growing perception that the campaign was against housing. “It’s not true we are just asking the City that has removed over 200 hectares from our area, for who are the houses? We need homes for our labourers, our farmers who live in informal settlements. We cannot solve the City’s housing crisis.”
In the judgment on Monday, Judge Kate Savage ruled that the rezone permission and environmental authorisations for the development known as Oaklands City were suspended and must be returned to their respective appeal bodies for reconsideration.
Susanna Coleman, of the PHA Food and Farming Campaign, said the judgment provided parties no grounds for appealing.