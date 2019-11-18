Cape Town - Coffee shop franchise vida e caffè has apologised for a poster put up at its Newlands store stating that it was an "Independent Media Free Zone”.
“I apologise because it has caused a lot of unhappiness," franchise manager Justin Fenn said on Monday.
The poster reads: “Olà! This is an Independent Media Free Zone - No Cape Times, Argus or Weekend Argus." It also includes a picture of Independent Media Chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé with the words: “Sorry for the inconvenience. #NoPassionNoPoint”
Fenn said: "We had many customers coming to us asking us why we stock these newspapers and then essentially we stopped our subscriptions with them and then we decided to take down the poster because we realised it was a mistake."