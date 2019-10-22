Statistically, there is an increase in crime-related incidents in and around shopping centres around this time of the year. Experts say not only is stock on the floor at risk as people take advantage of the chaos, but customers themselves are vulnerable to fraud and theft.
Laurence Smith, an executive at Graphic Image Technologies and a video technology expert who specialises in professional broadcast and CCTV solutions, said: “Black Friday offers a host of challenges for retailers. This can be anything from gathering crowds outside the shop, stampedes confrontations between customers or customers and staff, and risk of injury.
“Although CCTV surveillance does not necessarily prevent a crime from taking place, it does however, assist in apprehending the correct suspect and confirming who was involved in an incident,” said Smith.
Meanwhile, safety both in and out of the malls depends very much on being aware of one’s surroundings and not being distracted.