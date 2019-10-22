Vigilance key in malls with 'heist season' on the horizon









Security is a big priority for shopping centres as the festive season approaches. Picture: Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) Cape Town - As the festive season approaches, security is a big concern at shopping malls and centres across the province and country. Statistically, there is an increase in crime-related incidents in and around shopping centres around this time of the year. Experts say not only is stock on the floor at risk as people take advantage of the chaos, but customers themselves are vulnerable to fraud and theft. Laurence Smith, an executive at Graphic Image Technologies and a video technology expert who specialises in professional broadcast and CCTV solutions, said: “Black Friday offers a host of challenges for retailers. This can be anything from gathering crowds outside the shop, stampedes confrontations between customers or customers and staff, and risk of injury. “Although CCTV surveillance does not necessarily prevent a crime from taking place, it does however, assist in apprehending the correct suspect and confirming who was involved in an incident,” said Smith. Meanwhile, safety both in and out of the malls depends very much on being aware of one’s surroundings and not being distracted.

Charnel Hattingh, national marketing and communications manager at Fidelity ADT, said: “The majority of cases we see are shoppers being followed home from the malls and hijacked in driveways.

“Criminals are aware shoppers have a car full of newly-purchased items and are generally easy, distracted targets. Keep an eye out for any suspicious vehicles if in doubt, drive to your nearest police station or security provider guardhouse.”

In malls, Hattingh encouraged shoppers to carry as little as possible and leave unnecessary bank or store cards and cash at home.

SAPS Commander in the Western Cape Andrè Traut said that while the police were yet to launch and announce their Festive Season Operational Plan for this year, “We would like to encourage retail stores to provide adequate security when their products are offered at discounted prices to cater for the additional customers that will be drawn to the shops.Shoppers are also warned to exercise caution and be vigilant when they are visiting retail stores during these periods.”

“The discretion of station commanders is applied when resources are deployed during events in their respective station areas to maintain law and order and to prevent crime,” added Traut.

[email protected]