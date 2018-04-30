ANGER: Law enforcement officials are now monitoring roads in the area where disgruntled residents have vowed to continue protesting if authorities keep evicting them. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Vrygrond residents demanding land to build informal housing on resumed their violent protests in the Capricorn area on Monday night, allegedly petrol bombing passing cars and setting alight buildings.

The residents want to build on a piece of land known as Xakabantu, which is believed to belong to a neighbouring nature reserve. The ownership of the land is believed to be the matter of a legal dispute.

Community leader Daniel Nomavila said: "The residents are very angry at the municipality. Law enforcement came to break down their structures and shacks on the land."

Protesting residents set alight a sports clubhouse in Seawinds, petrol bombed neighbouring apartments and set a car alight.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said police maintained a strong presence throughout the night.

"City of Cape Town Traffic reported that Prince George Drive has been closed at Military Road, direction towards Sunrise circle for traffic due to protest action and community members wanting to vandalise the Capricon Park Mall. All necessary Law Enforcement agencies are on the scene."

Rubber bullets were fired to disperse the crowd.

The City of Cape Town's Maxine Bezuidenhout said the roadway was later opened.

Residents vowed to illegally occupy Xakabantu as talks with mayor Patricia de Lille collapsed last week.

De Lille held a meeting with residents following violent protests in the area two weeks ago.

Protesters have continued to burn tyres and debris.

The protest began on April 16 after residents complained of overcrowding in Vrygrond and the lack of access to land.

Another violent protest on the N2 near Macassar on Tuesday morning caused the highway to be closed in both directions.

Then N2 was later reopened.

Cape Argus