WATCH: Anger still rages over Tazne van Wyk's killing









As outrage over the killing of little Tazne van Wyk continues, the attention has turned to the early release on parole of sex offenders and repeat criminals. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - As outrage over the killing of little Tazne van Wyk continues, the attention has turned to the early release on parole of sex offenders and repeat criminals. Moehydien Pangaker, 54, the man accused of the murder of 8-year-old Tazne, of Connaught Estate in Elsies River, has a long list of previous offences, including murder of a minor, but was paroled every time. Child Rights activist Lucinda Evans said: “We have to ask the question about whether these parolees receive a proper psychological evaluation before they are given parole or do they just serve eight years and get released for good behaviour as the jails are full?” Premier Alan Winde blamed a weak system. “We must as society fix the causes and get the perpetrators locked away.

“Serious questions (must be asked) about our system that frees existing offenders who go on to commit the same crimes again. Someone in the system must take accountability for this,” Winde said.

Commenting on the rape of a 14-year-old in Piketberg at the weekend, Hishaam Mohamed, ANC whip of the justice and correctional services portfolio committee and former head of Justice and Constitutional Development, said: “I will be asking the police, the Justice Department and the National Prosecuting Authorities (NPA) for a record of those with previous convictions who were released over the past 16 months.”

Mayor Dan Plato, offering his condolences to the family, said he was fed up with the violence. “We have had enough of the violence and we cannot just continue to sit in our offices.”

In Elsies River on Sunday, community members and friends including grieving mother Carmen van Wyk gathered at the Uniting Reformed Church in Elsies River where a memorial service was held for Tazne.

It started with a moment of silence followed by a short ceremony during which the girl’s family was called to the front of the church and then it proceeded to their home.

Members of the congregation were given the opportunity to offer their condolences to the mourning family.

The United Reformed Church of South Africa in Elsies River held a memorial service for Tazne van Wyk on Sunday. The church members had a chance to greet and wish well Tazne’s mother, Carmen van Wyk. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Later, thousands of people gathered in the street outside the family’s home for an open-air memorial service.

Tazne’s body was found in a drain in Worcester on Wednesday night after Pangaker allegedly pointed out the location following his arrest in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

He appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday and the matter was postponed to April 17 for further investigation. He was confirmed to have 11 convictions dating to 1981 including murder, car theft, assault, housebreaking, culpable homicide and child neglect.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Thousands of people gathered in the street outside the family’s home for an open-air memorial service for Tazne van Wyk. Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

Thousands of people joined the open air memorial street service for murdered Tazne van Wyk in Connaught estate, Elsies River. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

