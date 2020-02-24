Moehydien Pangaker, 54, the man accused of the murder of 8-year-old Tazne, of Connaught Estate in Elsies River, has a long list of previous offences, including murder of a minor, but was paroled every time.
Child Rights activist Lucinda Evans said: “We have to ask the question about whether these parolees receive a proper psychological evaluation before they are given parole or do they just serve eight years and get released for good behaviour as the jails are full?”
Premier Alan Winde blamed a weak system.
“We must as society fix the causes and get the perpetrators locked away.